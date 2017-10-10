Kulsoom Nawaz to undergo chemotherapy: Maryam

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday confirmed that her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, will undergo chemotherapy.

In a series of tweets, Maryam said: “Ami being prepared for her first chemotherapy session. Thank you for your valuable prayers for her. Means a lot to us.”

Maryam also shared a picture of her parents and wrote: “In sickness & in health …….A solemn vow.”

In sickness & in health …….

A solemn vow. pic.twitter.com/gbnDmb9gRy — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 10, 2017

Wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and party leader Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London and so far three successful surgeries have been held.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in London tending to his wife amid the accountability court hearing in relation to the references prepared by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On Monday, the court had declared Kulsoom’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offender for not appearing before the court despite being summoned multiple times.