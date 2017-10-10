Indian national returns home after living illegally in Pakistan for 27 years

JAISALMER: An Indian national— who crossed back to India after illegally living in Pakistan for 27 years— was apprehended by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Jaisalmer, on Tuesday.

According to Indian media, Hasan Khan had crossed the India-Pak border 27 years ago, however, decided to go back to his home country some six months ago.

Suspecting the man of being a Pakistani spy, the IB took him into custody for interrogation.

Khan was reportedly on the run from authorities, taking cover at several places including the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He allegedly reached Pakistan in 1990 with the help of an illegal agent, in order to meet his ailing brother-in-law in the Kharado village.