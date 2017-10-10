Efforts being made to address grievances of NCHD employees: Balighur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday apprised the National Assembly (NA) that efforts were being made to address the issues of protesting employees of the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD).

Responding to a point of order raised by Muhammad Gohar Shah, the minister said that the NCHD employees were protesting for the resolution of their problems which involved many demands. However, he said that the issue was not simple as some legal and financial technicalities were involved in it.

Balighur Rehman said that the mentioned issue was being thoroughly examined as the senate committee had also taken up the matter, while adding that the committee had already heard the views of both sides and would work further on the matter.

Earlier, Gohar Shah informed the NA that the NCHD employees had been protesting for the last three months but their grievances had not been addressed by the government yet.

Later, Member of National Assembly Gul Afridi thanked all political parties which participated in the rally taken out by the tribal people in the federal capital. He said that the tribal people had rendered supreme sacrifices for safeguarding the country against internal and external threats, while adding that these people would never take any steps which could prove detrimental to the progress of the country.