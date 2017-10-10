‘ECP not banned Milli Muslim League’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman Tuesday clarified that retuning officer (RO) NA-4 had not banned Milli Muslim League for contesting NA-4 by poll.

In a clarification issued here, he said that the RO issued a show-cause notice to an independent candidate Haji Liaquat Ali Khan for using the name of unregistered political party Milli Muslim League at his election office and asked him to submit reply in three days.

He further said a case regarding registration of Milli Muslim League was under trial and a five-member bench would decide the case on October 11 (today).