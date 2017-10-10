ECP decides to delist inactive political parties

Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to cancel the registration of hundreds of inactive political parties.

According to reports, the ECP has decided to delist non-serious political parties. ECP will order to 352 political parties to fulfill essential formalities, upon failure their registration will be cancelled. ECP will order such parties to deposit Rs 200,000 enlistment fee with the list of 2000 photocopies of the CNICs of their workers.

A notice in this regard will be issued to such parties to furnish details among other things party constitution, accounts, intraparty elections within a grace period of 30 days. The parties which will not provide such details will be issued a show-cause notice failing which the party will be delisted.

Sources say that more than 325 political parties were never part of the parliament. Out of 352 parties 300 are inactive and are not fulfilling the TORs of Election Act. By cancelling the registration of inactive political parties, the process will be a load-shedding on the ECP and will make the issuance of election symbols easier.