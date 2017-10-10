‘Defying party orders’: Gulalai desires to serve PTI, lawyer tells ECP

ISLAMABAD: Hearing a reference filed against disgruntled PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday asked the legal counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan whether Gulalai has officially resigned from the party.

The hearing was held over a reference filed against Gulalai for defying party orders.

“Did Ayesha Gulalai say she is leaving the party or has she left the party,” the bench member asked Imran’s counsel.

Imran’s lawyer Sikander Mohmand presented transcripts of Gulalai’s press conferences and talk shows, stating that Gulalai’s statements clearly pointed that she is leaving the party.

“Imran Khan nominated Gulalai to the reserved seat as party head. She has resigned from party membership,” Mohmand said.

Mohmand went on to say that Gulalai had defied party policy by not participating in the polling to elect the prime minister and instead was engaged in conducting press conferences at the time. The ECP then probed Imran’s counsel about whether Gulalai had appeared in the session called by the party on July 29 to finalise the party’s nomination for the PM’s office. Mohmand informed the ECP that Gulalai had attended the meeting and that Imran had personally apprised the party members of PTI’s nominee.

On the other hand, Gulalai’s lawyer Barrister Masroor brought to the notice that there is a distinct difference between stating “I am leaving the party” and “I have resigned”, adding that she will continue to serve the party.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until Wednesday.

Gulalai had revealed her plans to leave PTI early August after accusing PTI chief of harassment and corruption.