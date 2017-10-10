Defence minister, army chief discuss security

Dastgir visits Military Operations Directorate to receive briefing on current situation

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army here on Tuesday.

Matters relating to defence and security situation were discussed during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Prior to the meeting, the minister was briefed at the Military Operations Directorate on the country’s security situation.

ADMIRAL ZAFAR CALLS ON GEN BAJWA, GEN ZUBAIR: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited the General Headquarters and called on General Bajwa. The ISPR statement said that matters of professional interest were discussed during the meeting.

The army chief congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming the command of the Pakistan Navy. On arrival at the GHQ, the naval chief laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered prayers for the martyrs.

Admiral Zafar also called on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters. The JCSC chairman felicitated Admiral Zafar on assumption of command of the Pakistan Navy.

General Zubair commended professionalism and commitment of the Pakistan Navy and lauded their performance in maritime security as well as the war against terrorism.