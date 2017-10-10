Daycare centres established across Punjab to empower women: minister

LAHORE: Women Development Department Provincial Minister Hameeda Waheeduddin said Tuesday that the Punjab government had established a number of daycare centres across the province, as part of its efforts towards empowering women and bringing them into the national mainstream.

She was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a daycare centre in Government College of Home Economics in Gulberg area of Lahore.

The minister said that in order to facilitate working women, daycare centres were being set up across the province. She said that a Punjab daycare fund society had been established to manage these daycare centres. The society’s board met regularly to monitor the performance, staff training and availability of facilities at the daycare centres, she said.

The minister said that 74 daycare centres had already been established in the province while more would be established during the current fiscal year.