Customs ASO gears up anti-smuggling efforts in the region

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Hyderabad Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Collector Akhlaq Ahmed Khattak, the Hyderabad and Sukkur Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) has geared up the anti-smuggling efforts with 67 seizures of smuggled goods valuing Rs115 million during the first quarter of the current financial year 2017-2018.

Hyderabad MCC Additional Collector Dr Aamir Nawaz informed APP that during the financial year 2016-2017, the ASO Hyderabad and Sukkur achieved 40 seizures valuing Rs71 million which showed 61 per cent increase in the number of seizures cases and 64 per cent increase in terms of value during the first quarter of the financial year 2017-2018.

Due to special efforts to contain the smuggling of diesel from across the border, he informed that five oil tankers along with 200,000 liters of smuggled diesel were seized with arrest of three persons during the first quarter of the current financial year, against 2,490 liters of diesel seized during the corresponding period of the last financial year. Besides, miscellaneous goods valued at Rs67.135 million were also seized during the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs44.5 million during the last financial year, he informed.

In view of the seized/confiscated goods lying in the state warehouses at Hyderabad and Sukkur, he informed that the disposal of the same have been expedited and an amount of Rs14 million have been realised through the auction of these goods. Special instructions have also been issued by the collector for an immediate auction of perishable goods to prevent the seized goods from deteriorating due to prolonged litigation and warehousing, and to secure the state revenue involved therein, he informed.