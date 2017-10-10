CM directs officials to expedite work on Gilgit DHQ, Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital

PESHAWAR: Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Hafeezur Rehman on Tuesday directed the Gilgit Health and Construction and Works (C&W) Departments to immediately prepare the master plans for District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital. In this regard, the CM has called a meeting of the officials concerned on October 16.

The CM, while chairing a high-level meeting regarding preparation of master plans for two projects in the province, said that work on the state-of-the-art trauma centre at the DHQ would start this year and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million, whereas a parking area would also be setup inside the premises of the hospital. He said that Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital was being constructed with the assistance of the Punjab government and directed the C&W department to prepare PC-I for the project at the earliest.

Rehman said that the Punjab government had already provided the required funds to GB government and directed the officials from the provincial Finance Department to provide funds for purchase of medicines for the hospitals without any further delay.

Furthermore, Rehman said that despite the massive increase in the health budget, complaints of shortage of medicines in the public-sector hospitals were being received on a constant basis. On this, he directed the Health and Finance departments secretaries to take effective measures to ensure timely purchase of medicines and to ensure quick resolution of public complaints.

The CM also directed the officials concerned to ensure better coordination among institutions, along with setting a system to address problems of the health sector, setting of human resource cells in all major government departments, and distribution of funds among hospitals of the new districts per population ratio.

He said that the issue of shortage of doctors in GB had been addressed and modern machines were installed in public sector hospitals to provide better facilities to patients. He also said that the delay in purchase of medicines would not be accepted under any circumstances and directed the officials concerned to link all hospitals in the area through District Health Information System, for which the government had already provided more than Rs 30 million funds with the objective to enhance efficiency of staff and provision of better health service delivery to patients.

Moreover, the CM said that an Endowment Fund of Rs 700 million was also setup at the health department, while adding that social cells in subordinate organisations of the C&W department would also be established, besides ensuring maintenance funds on the basis of departmental distribution ratio. Hafeezur Rehman directed the C&W department secretary to expedite ongoing work on melting and patch work on roads and to stress on contractors to speed up construction work without compromising on quality.

In conclusion, CM Rehman said that a decision had been taken for the introduction of Urban Transport System in major cities of GB for which negotiations were being held with the Punjab government, while adding that the project aimed to provide better transport facilities to commuters, especially senior citizens, children and the handicapped.