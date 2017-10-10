BHC orders Gazain Marri’s release

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has ordered the release of former provincial home minister Nawabzada Gazain Marri, who was arrested last month under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order.

The former minister was arrested on the orders of the Quetta deputy commissioner. He had already been granted bail in the murder case of Justice Nawaz Marri.

Gazain was arrested upon his return to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates after an 18-year long self-imposed exile.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove, who comprised the divisional bench of BHC, termed Marri’s detention “illegal” and ordered his release.

When asked about the reasons for Marri’s detention, Additional Advocate General Shehak Baloch said that the issue falls under the home ministry’s jurisdiction. However, since the home secretary was participating in a joint border commission’s meeting with Iran, he was unavailable and so no answer could be produced, the attorney said.

The court was dissatisfied with this response and ordered Marri’s release.