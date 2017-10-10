BB murder case: LHC admits appeals for hearing against ATC judgment

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has formally accepted appeal pleas for hearing against the judgment of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Benazir Bhutto’s murder case.

In line with media reports, the appeals have been filed by the accused, the police officers, federation and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) against the judgment of trial court.

The police officers have filed appeals against 17-year imprisonment and fine awarded on them by ATC while PPP and federation through petitions have challenged the acquittal of five accused by the ATC. They have prayed the court to award death sentence to 5 accused who have been acquitted and 2 accused who have been sentenced to jail term.