Bangladesh to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday emphasised on the enhanced government-to-government and people-to-people interaction between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Talking to Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan—who paid a courtesy call on him here—the prime minister underlined the importance of bilateral relations with Bangladesh. He highlighted the need for overcoming the current challenges.

He also expressed satisfaction over the increased trade, and urged further economic cooperation between the two countries.

Noting the importance of regular interaction, the PM hoped that the sixth round of foreign secretary level bilateral political consultations would take place soon.

Abbasi assured the high commissioner of full cooperation in his efforts to improve the bilateral relations.

Bangladeshi envoy underscored the importance Bangladesh attached to its relations with Pakistan, saying he would endeavour to further strengthen bilateral ties.