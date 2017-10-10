‘Attacks on women conspiracy to disturb peace of metropolis’

KARACHI: Sindh Advisor to Chief Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz has termed the attacks on women in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as conspiracy to disturb the peace of the metropolis.

She stated this on Tuesday while responding to media queries during a two-day training workshop on ‘Child Rights and Protection Mechanism’ for officials of child protection units and police focal persons on child issues organised by social welfare department in collaboration with SPARC.

She said that the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies have restored the lights of the city, however, miscreants were trying to spoil it. The PPP leadership and Sindh chief minister has taken notice of incidents and directed Inspector General of Police to apprehend miscreant involved in spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of the city, she added.

Earlier addressing the workshop, she said that on the directives of PPP leadership, child protection mechanism is being strengthened to provide a favourable environment for the children to flourish. She said that coordination between police, Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) and non-governmental organisations working on child issues is being strengthened.

She also said that it is high time to implement laws regarding child rights in true spirit.

Shamim Mumtaz opined that hundreds of children were living in the open sky on roadsides, who were also vulnerable to sexual exploitation, drug trafficking and emotional and psychological abuses. She added that the government doesn’t have authentic data on street children.

She also said, “Each one of us has to take responsibility to save our children,” and asked participants of the training to take this opportunity with responsibility for better service delivery for child protection.

Social Welfare Secretary Aaliya Shahid addressing the workshop said that a child is emotionally, physically and economically vulnerable and pledged to transform SCPA a state-of-art institution for child protection.

SPARC CEO Saadia Hussain said that it is an encouraging sign that Sindh government is taking child issues seriously and is taking lead in setting up child protection units in 29 districts of the province which have started to handle child abuse cases.