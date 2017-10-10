Ajoka Theatre drama festival begins at Alhamra

LAHORE: A three-day drama festival “Revisiting 70 Years of Partition” by Ajoka Theatre started in Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) on Tuesday.

The first day of the festival featured ‘Kaun Hey Yeh Gustakh’ written by Shahid Mahmood Nadeem.

‘Shehr-e-Afsos’ by Intezar Hussain will be staged on Wednesday.

The last show, ‘Anhi Mai Da Sufna’, written by Shahid Nadeem, will be performed on Thursday.

These dramas highlight the suffering and chaos faced by people during the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.

Ajoka Theatre promotes public awareness of social issues through the medium of drama, and allows people to view its performances free of cost.