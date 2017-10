NAROWAL: Four employees of WAPDA were injured after being attacked during a crackdown against power theft here on Tuesday.

Police said that a WAPDA, team taking notice of surge in power theft, launched crackdown in Bhojpur area of Shakargarh in Narowal.

The enraged people of the area attacked the WAPDA team injuring four employees.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital and police said that a case would be registered into the incident after medical report.