Wahab, Yasir strike again as Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 96

DUBAI: An interesting turn of events put Sri Lanka briefly on the back foot as Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah continued yesterday’s offensive early into the opening session of day four of the second Test on Monday, reports a local media outlet, reports a local media outlet.

Wahab, after copping some early boundaries, dismissed Dickwella off a caught behind for 21. Yasir followed soon with an lbw, removing MDK Perera for a golden duck, leaving Sri Lanka at 60-7.

Wahab took three wickets in a fiery spell on Sunday but Sri Lanka were still in the driving seat after the third day of the day-night Test in Dubai.

The pacer grabbed 3-10 to derail Sri Lanka´s second innings — 34-5 at the close, after Pakistan were dismissed for 262 in their first innings, conceding a big 220-run lead following Sri Lanka´s first innings 482.

It was paceman Mohammad Abbas who started the slide, having opener Kaushal Silva caught behind for three before Wahab dismissed first innings centurion Dimuth Karunaratne for seven.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan must win the Dubai Test to keep their unbeaten record in UAE intact.