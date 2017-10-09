Three security personnel killed in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Three security personnel were killed, seven injured when unknown militants attacked a vehicle of security forces at Dosali, North Waziristan in the early hours of Monday.

Civil administration officials at Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan Agency confirmed the attack and said that the deceased included two junior commissioned officers and one jawan of 195 Shawal Wing of Frontier Corps.

The deceased were identified as Hawaldar Jabar Hussain, Lance Naik Amjad Ali and Jawan Mohsin Ali.

The security forces cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and began a search operation.

Razmal road was also closed for all kinds of traffic.

The assailants escaped after attacking the security forces vehicle.

The dead bodies and the injured personnel were shifted to the Agency Headquarter Hospital in Miranshah.

So far no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack; however, the officials are considering it to be an act of terror.