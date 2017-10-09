SHC halts appointment of LUMHS VC 

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday restrained the governor from issuing a notification for appointment of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) vice-chancellor (VC) and sought the details of all candidates for VC’s post.

While hearing the petition challenging the appointment of Dr Bheeka Ram as LUMHS VC, a division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, also directed the authorities concerned to submit the details of search committee’s findings and obtained marks by all candidates.

The petitioner Professor Abdur Razzaq submitted that a search committee, formed to find the most competent person out of all candidates, had recommended his name as the varsity’s VC. He added that the chief minister while ignoring the search committees’ recommendation, had forwarded the summary to Sindh governor and asked him to appoint Dr Ram instead of him as the vice chancellor of LUMHS.

Professor Razzaq asked the SHC to restrain the governor from appointing Dr Ram as VC and to ensure consideration of the search committee’s recommendation in this regard.