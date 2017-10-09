QAU remains shut as students protest enters sixth day

ISLAMABAD: Educational activities at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) remained suspended as protest by students entered the sixth day on Monday.

According to details, the students said that they were protesting at the non-provision of better facilities in the hostel and for the cancellation of the recent hike in fees. However, QAU officials said that the real reason behind the protest was their demand of bringing back those students who were expelled by university management after two student unions clashed among themselves on university grounds.

Last week, when the protests began, the agitated students blocked the main university road and did not allow buses to enter or leave university premises.

Earlier in May, around three dozen students were injured after clashes erupted between student groups representing Sindh and Balochistan. Police had to resort to tear gas shelling and baton charge to disperse the students.

Later, first information reports were registered against several students at the Secretariat Police station on the complaint of a QAU official. The students were accused of possession of illegal weapons, disruption of peace inside the campus, and a more serious charge of attempted murder. A number of students involved in the incident were later expelled from the university. In the aftermath of the clashes, a notification was also issued by the varsity regarding banning all student councils on campus.