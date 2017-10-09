PTI’s consultative meeting underway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) consultative meeting, under the supervision of party’s Chairman Imran Khan, is currently underway at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Senior party members and leaders are attending the meeting.

According to reports, political matters, including the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif being re-elected to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) president, cases against the Sharif family in accountability court, amendments made to the Election (reforms) Bill, will be discussed.