PTI, ANP hold rally against delay in implementation of FATA reforms

PESHAWAR: A joint protest rally has been organised by the provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami National Party against the delay in the implementation of FATA reforms, especially the merger of the region with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protestors, including political activists from FATA, left from Peshawar toll plaza.

“The participants of the rally will stage a sit-in at Islamabad Press Club, and if the government did not take notice on our first sit-in, then the next sit-in will be held at D Chowk,” apprised senior ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Hussain said that the aim of the joint-rally is to urge the federal government to immediately abolish FCR laws. He warned that the sit-in would be prolonged if the government does not concede to their demands.

KPK Speaker Asad Qaisar, former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, former provincial minister Aqil Shah, Haroon Bilour and Alhaj Shahji Gul are participants in the rally.

Prior to the arrival of PTI leaders and activists, the ANP workers chanted slogans against Imran Khan and the provincial government.