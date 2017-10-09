Protesters bar PTI leaders from entering Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Balochistan along with teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) staged a protest outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence on Monday to get the attention of party leadership and show their discontent towards PTI-led KP government’s policies, respectively.

The demonstrators stopped the senior party leaders from entering the residence by blocking their path, including KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

The PTI workers from Balochistan demanded the PTI chief to divide the province in different ranges, while KP teachers showed their discontent with the KP government and asked the authorities to make their jobs permanent.

Protestors blocked the route to Imran Khan’s residence after no PTI leader came ahead for negotiations, creating problems for the PTI leaders, especially Dr Shireen Mazari and Munaza Hassan, when they arrived in Bani Gala to attend the high-level meeting for consultation.

It may be mentioned here that PTI’s leaders were visiting the party chairman’s residence for a high-level meeting over the selection of the NAB chairman.

Subsequently, the PTI chief agreed to meet a three-member-team to hold negotiations; Imran assured the protestors that their issues will be resolved as soon as possible as per law. The teachers demanded they be granted permanent status otherwise more demonstrations would follow and the next one would be inside the premises of Bani Gala residence.

Earlier, talking to the protesting teachers, CM Pervez Khattak, who was not allowed to go inside the house, said that he was not oblivious to their issue, as he had held six to seven meetings with the relevant officials, adding that the issued had been tabled before the cabinet and it would be resolved at the earliest.

The teachers reminded the provincial government that it should honour its promise of their regularisation so as they could focus on their duty fully.

