Police says knife attacks suspect inflicted self-injury

KARACHI: Police on Monday said that the male suspect Noman, who claimed to have been injured in an attack by the Karachi knife attacker, had inflicted the injury on himself.

SSP East Dr Samiullah Soomro said that Noman had injured himself using a sharp object after his employer refused his leave application. “All of Noman’s statements were false,” the SSP said, adding that he injured himself with a sharp object after his weekend plans were disrupted because his employer rejected his leaves request.

The man, whose appearance was similar to the description of the knife-wielding criminal, who has attacked women in the metropolis, was picked up for interrogation on Sunday after he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of wounds which doctors said appeared to have been self-inflicted.

He was handed over to local police after he took a lie-detector test and was thoroughly interrogated, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) said.

“The man will be released after he records a statement with the police,” the SSP said, adding that four more suspects were arrested on Monday.

Fifteen women in the metropolis have been attacked since September 25 when the first incident was reported. The suspect, who has posed quite a challenge to the authorities, remains at large, evading arrest and baffling authorities after a fresh spate of knife attacks on women, concentrated mainly in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.

The police have numerous theories, including copycat attacks and an organised group operating within the city.