PML-N MNAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa call on PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Members of the National Assembly (MNA) hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) called on Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians discussed with the PM the status of developmental projects and issues concerning their respective constituencies. They also discussed the mainstreaming of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and steps being taken to bring the people of the tribal areas at par with rest of the country.