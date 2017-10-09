PML-N keen on politicising accountability process, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is keen on politicising the on-going accountability process in a bid to undermine its partiality.

Qureshi, while calling it inappropriate, said the Sharif family is focusing on gaining sympathy votes rather than defending themselves in the corruption cases filed against them.

Meanwhile, PTI chief’s spokesperson Naeemul Haque said the Sharifs themselves are responsible for eradicating the rule of law from the country, adding that Maryam Nawaz’s criticism of the accountability process is no different than criticising her own self.

Earlier, after appearing before the court, Maryam said those who appear in court are being arrested form the airport while absconders are running free and holding rallies.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court hearing corruption references filed against the Sharif family granted bail to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, while declaring Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders for constantly ignoring the court’s summons. The court will indict Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the next hearing on October 13.