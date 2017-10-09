PM asks party elite to avoid controversial statements

Abbasi says violators can face disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has barred the members of the parliament including the federal cabinet for issuing controversial statements against the judiciary and national institutions.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Parliament House, he exhorted the cabinet members and lawmakers to avoid issuing controversial statements. He said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges so it was need of the hour to refrain issuing these statements.

He said that all dignitaries must appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions and should avoid making the things controversial. Prime Minister Abbasi warned that disciplinary action could be taken who would violate party’s discipline.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz would present before the NAB. He took the parliamentarians into confidence over violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian Army and his foreign tours.

Earlier, heavy contingent of police and rangers was deployed outside the Parliament House prior to the prime minister’s arrival. Most of the ministers and the lawmakers had lodged serious protest against the arrest of senior party leader Muhammad Safdar and warned of dire consequences if same was repeated in future.