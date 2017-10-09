PM Abbasi, new naval chief discuss matters related to PN

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday met newly-promoted Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the PM Office.

The prime minister felicitated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assuming the office of Naval Chief and expressed confidence that Pakistan Navy would further progress under his able command.

A statement from the PM Media Office said, professional matters pertaining to the Navy also came under discussion during the meeting.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi replaced Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who completed his tenure on October 6.