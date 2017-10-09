Pakistan ready to discuss key issues with Tillerson

US foreign secretary to meet key officials during his visit

ISLAMABAD: Top US officials will hold talks with Pakistani leadership in Islamabad in a bid to remove reservations on President Donald Trump’s new policy for the South Asian region.

The dialogue will be held on the basis of equality and that Pakistan might discontinue the talks if the American officials continued their old mantra to ‘do more.’ The visits aim to remove the tension and to continue talks on the role of Pakistan in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

During meetings on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York City, the US assured the Pakistani officials that it will remove its reservations on the new Afghan policy through dialogue. After these meetings, Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited the US.

During his visit, the foreign minister met his counterpart Rex Tillerson. He clarified to his American counterpart that Trump’s policy for Afghanistan was not acceptable to Pakistan and that Pakistan had rejected it outright. The US foreign secretary indicated that the Trump administration would continue talks with Pakistan on all issues.

The forthcoming visit of Tillerson to Pakistan is of high importance and that Pakistan has decided its strategy for this expected visit. “If the US foreign secretary demands for ‘more action’ then there will be only a big no from the government,” officials said. Pakistan is not going to concede to ‘do-more’ demand of any country including the US.

Pakistan’s stance will be clear that Pakistan has already offered countless sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism. It is time for the US and the rest of the world to do more now. During his expected visit, the US foreign secretary will meet key officials. Pakistan will continue its role in Afghan reconciliation process in light of its national security policy.

Diplomats said that the US authorities visiting Pakistan are aware that their demand to ‘do more’ will not be accepted. The schedule of US officials’ visit is being worked out. Be it the US foreign secretary or defence secretary, Pakistan’s stance will be clear that the reservations on the China-Pak Economic Corridor are not acceptable.