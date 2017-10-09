Outgoing envoy wants more Sino-Pakistan cooperation

Sun Weidong addresses final reception at China Embassy before his departure

DIPLOMATIC CORNER: China’s outgoing Ambassador Sun Weidong said that Pakistan and China must seize the historic opportunity presented to them in a global context with the joint endeavour of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“In the context of profound changes in the world, Pakistan and China must seize the historic opportunity presented to us (due to CPEC). We should fully materialise the outcomes of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan. We should further construct the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields,” he said while addressing the final reception held at the Chinese Embassy before his departure to his homeland.

On the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua, former minister Sherry Rehman, Air Chief Sohail Aman, Director General of Military Operations Lt General Bilal Akbar, Vice Admiral Syed Arifullah Hussaini and other political and military officials cut a cake to mark the end of the four-year term of Ambassador Sun.

The outgoing ambassador said both the countries must enhance all-round exchanges so that China-Pakistan friendship can be more deeply rooted. “I am convinced that with the support of all friends, we will surely upgrade China-Pakistan friendship to a new level. The goal of building China-Pakistan Community of Shared Destiny will come true,” he added.

“Looking back over the past 1,500 plus days and nights during stay in Pakistan, we have done lot of meaningful things, made plenty of friends, and are generously rewarded. From the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi to the beautiful valley of Swat, from the spectacular castle of Lahore to the blue sea of Gwadar, I have appreciated the beautiful natural scenery of Pakistan, witnessed the diligence and courage of the people on the land and the development,” he added.

He said that Pakistan and China were “iron brothers” and this relationship was a model of state-to-state relations. “It is my glorious mission to contribute to the friendship between Pakistan and China… The two countries have expanded our exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as politics, trade and business, culture, science and technology, education, security, defence and on international and regional affairs,” he said.

Sun Weidong said that he was fortunate to witness the birth and growth of the CPEC which has progressed smoothly in s short span of four years and entered the stage of early-harvest. “It is our pride to see CPEC has become the flagship project of the Belt Road Initiative. The economic and social benefits of CPEC will continue to increase, which will benefit the people of two countries and the region,” he said.

The envoy said that he had witnessed the remarkable development of Pakistan in the four-year time as the economic growth had accelerated. “The problem of power shortage has been eased. At the same time, Pakistan has taken series of measures to effectively curb the spread of terrorism. The security situation has been significantly improved. Confidence in the public are picking up towards the future,” he said.

He said that the great fortune never comes by accident and rather these were the result of a joint endeavor. “Only through our concerted efforts, we can overcome the difficulties and turn our ideals into reality. Just as an old Chinese saying goes, ‘When the two brothers are of one mind, they can cut through any metal’,” he added.

He said that this month, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China would be held in Beijing. “Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people will make tireless efforts to realise the ‘two centenary goals’ and the Chinese dream of great rejuvenation of the nation. China’s development presents great opportunities and driving forces to the development of the world. We welcome Pakistan and other countries to take ride of China’s development,” he added.

Sun Weidong said that he would return to China very soon. “We will always remember our days in Pakistan, and miss every friend we made here. In the future, no matter where we are, we will extend our best wishes for Pakistan’s development and prosperity, we will support for stronger China-Pakistan friendship, and we will extend our best wishes for your health and happiness,” he concluded.