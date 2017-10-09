No one has criticised newly-appointed NAB chief: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday said the consensus among political parties was reached to select the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He went on to say that neither opposition nor anyone else has criticised the new appointment.

The opposition leader and senior PPP leader added that Javed Iqbal, the new NAB chairman, will not be dictated by anyone and has a clean past.

The opposition leader said that four meetings were held to mull over the names of the new NAB chairman with the members of the opposition and the government.

Lauding Iqbal’s report in the Abbottabad Commission, Khursheed Shah said that being a former apex court judge, Iqbal possesses valuable judgment skills.

The current NAB chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, is retiring on October 10 after the completion of his four-year tenure.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party leader had proposed Justice (r) Faqer Mohammad Khokhar, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and former Election Commission of Pakistan secretary Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan for the post, whereas the government had suggested Justice (r) Rehmat Jafry, Justice (retd) Chaudhry Aijaz and Intelligence Bureau Director-General Aftab Sultan.

Shah had also met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday to discuss the matter of the chairman’s selection.