Nawaz Sharif wants to create anarchy in country: Zardari

Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif wants to create anarchy in the country.

In an interview to a private TV channel on Monday, he said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to hold judiciary and army responsible for his misdeeds. He said the duty of government was to defend and not to defame judiciary or army.

He said that he never took Memogate issue serious. He said that the amendment in the Election Reform Bill for eligibility of party presidentship would be challenged. He said that a disqualified person could not become party president in a democratic system.

To a question, he said that army should have taken his government into confidence over Osama bin Laden issue. He said that Panama issue was an international one on which Sheikh Rasheed and Imran Khan moved Supreme Court. He said that Nawaz Sharif during his 4-year term was also a foreign minister.

Asif Ali Zardari said that democratic institutions and their strengthening were necessary. He said no conspiracy against democracy would be tolerated and added the elements out to create anarchy in the country would not succeed.

He said the PPP had given tremendous sacrifices for the sake of democracy and supremacy of the Constitution in the country, vowing it would not compromise on them.

About the Panama verdict and Nawaz Sharif’s eventual disqualification, he said that he totally agreed with what the judges said and he knew why Nawaz Sharif was disqualified. Answering a question about the impression that PTI was overtaking PPP in Punjab, Zardari claimed that PTI was only gaining strength in Central Punjab, they have no strength in Sindh and Balochistan and soon they would be out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a query, Asif Zardari said that talks could be held with Jehangir Tareen and not with Imran Khan. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to prolong his government till March to secure seats in Senate. He said his government fought with terrorists and restored peace in Swat, Buner and other areas of Pukhtoonkhwa besides FATA.