Nawaz disqualification proof of autonomy of national institutions: Sanaullah

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that all the national institutions are autonomous and there is no external pressure on any institution.

Talking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said that disqualification of an elected prime minister was an apparent proof of autonomy of national institutions. He said that civil and military establishment was on same page and there were no differences between them.

The minister said that appointment of a judge to take care of NAB court issues was beyond recognition. He alleged that NAB court was insisting to decide Sharif family’s case which seemed revenge and not accountability.

Rana Sanaullah said that masses have rejected the court’s decision of July 28, 2017 and it seemed that NAB court’s decision would also be so. No corruption has been proved against Nawaz but he was disqualified only for seeking more time due to illness of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

He further stated that Nawaz Sharif and his family have decided to face the courts which would further expose the pattern of accountability being done against them.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also admitted of having an offshore company which was not mentioned in his asset details submitted to Election Commission but no action was taken against him. He said that premature retirement of General Rizwan Akhtar was his personal issue.

Rana Sanaullah said that US statements against CPEC were actually concerns of India which was against the game-change project but it would be completed at any cost.