NAB team likely to visit UK to probe Sharif family’s Avenfield properties

LAHORE: A three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will visit the United Kingdom to collect more evidence pertaining to the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments, according to media reports.

It was further revealed that NAB Lahore Director General Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem has directed the team, which would be headed by Nadir Abbas to visit the United Kingdom in connection with the corruption case filed against Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers Case on July 28.

As per reports, the three-member team has officially applied for UK visas.

Meanwhile, the accountability court in Islamabad hearing corruption references filed against the Sharif family Monday granted bail to ousted premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, while declaring Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, proclaimed offenders for consistently ignoring the court’s summons.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the accountability court in connection with the corruption references prepared against the Sharif family by the NAB pertaining to London properties owned by them.

Responding to court orders Monday, Hasan Nawaz, son ousted premier Nawaz Sharif in a statement issued from London stated that NAB cannot declare him a ‘proclaimed offender’. He denied receiving NAB summons at his residential address in London where he claimed to have been living for last 24 years.