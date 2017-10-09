NAB references: Sharif’s sons declared POs; Maryam, her husband granted bail

Court rejects Sharif’s application seeking permanent exemption from court appearance

Sharifs to be indicted on Oct 13

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad hearing corruption references filed against the Sharif family on Monday granted bail to ousted premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, while declaring Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, proclaimed offenders for consistently ignoring the court’s summons.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the accountability court in connection with the corruption references prepared against the Sharif family by the NAB pertaining to London properties owned by them.

Maryam, accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leaders and ministers, arrived at the court amid tight security.

Following the issuance of arrest warrants during the last hearing by the accountability court due to their failure to appear before the court, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar reached Pakistan early Monday morning. Maryam Nawaz’s husband was taken into custody by the National Accountability Court (NAB) upon his arrival.

During the hearing, on behalf of Maryam, PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry submitted surety bonds worth Rs 5 million as directed by Judge Mohammad Bashir. She was also provided with a copy of the NAB reference along with relevant details.

The court accepted the plea of both Maryam and her husband after hearing arguments from the prosecution. The NAB authorities were ordered to release Captain Safdar.

Captain Safdar appeared before the court later; after acceptance of their bail, the couple separately left the court.

The court also heard arguments on an application filed by Nawaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from appearance in the court.

Hearing application filed by Nawaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from appearing in the court, the court asked Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, whether he was requesting exemption from today’s hearing only, to which the lawyer responded that his client had gone to London to tend to his ailing wife and he should, therefore, be granted permanent exemption. In this regard, Harris also submitted Kulsoom’s medical report in court.

However, the NAB prosecutor objected to the plea and urged the court to issue warrants for Nawaz’s appearance in court.

After initially reserving the decision, the court rejected the application for Sharif’s permanent exemption. The court allowed Sharif exemption from today’s hearing only.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecution said that Nawaz Sharif had left for London, despite being a primary accused and without informing NAB authorities, therefore the court should issue arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif, the prosecution plead.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir reserved his decision on this matter.

PERPETUAL ARREST WARRANTS ISSUED AGAINST HASSAN, HUSSAIN

The court declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders, while issuing perpetual arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s two sons after their failure to appear before the court in connection with the NAB references.

The court also separated their trial from other members of the family.

Responding to a question regarding the appearance of her brothers before the court, Maryam Nawaz said they would take their decisions themselves.

“My brothers live abroad… the laws of here [Pakistan] don’t apply to them.”

However, prior to her departure from London, she had said that the members of the Sharif family will face court as they “respect rule of law” and had confirmed that her brother will appear before the court.

The hearing was adjourned until October 13, when members of the Sharif family will be indicted.

THESE TRIALS WILL LAST FOREVER: MARYAM NAWAZ

Talking to media after court’s appearance, Maryam said that her family has already been punished enough, referring to her father Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, but are still being tried over “wrong allegations”.

“These trials will last until the day of judgement unless something emerges in which he [Sharif] or anyone from his family is caught,” she said.

She went on to say that she “knows very well what her crime is”.

Those who appear in court are being arrested form the airport while absconders are running free and holding rallies, she said, adding, they are not ones to be afraid of being arrested.

“Judges will have to answer as questions are raised when a case over Panama [Papers] ended up on the Iqama [foreign work permit which led to Nawaz’s disqualification],” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Safdar, while answering the media’ queries on his way to the court, said that his military training helped him sleep easily at night.

In response to another question, he said, “I have not hijacked a plane [that I should be scared of legal proceedings]”.

SAFDAR ARRESTED

A NAB team took Captain Safdar into custody minutes after he landed Benazir Bhutto International Airport along with his wife Maryam from London in the early hours of Monday morning.

The charged PML-N workers obstructed the NAB vehicle carrying Captain Safdar due to which the authorities had to seek the help of the Islamabad police.

Captain Safdar was arrested following the issuance of non-bailable warrants by the accountability court after he failed to appear in previous hearings despite notices.

Amid slogans by the PML-N supporters, Maryam Nawaz reportedly left the airport for the residence of PML-N leader Chaudhry Muneer.

Prior to departing from London, Maryam had said that the Sharif family has done nothing wrong so they were not afraid to appear before the court.

In its July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had directed NAB to file references against Nawaz Sharif and his children in six weeks in the accountability court and ordered the trial court the trial court to decide the references within six months.

The Supreme Court also directed Justice Ijazul Ahsan to monitor the progress of the accountability court proceedings.

Maryam and husband Safdar have been named in one reference, the Avenfield reference, while the former premier and his sons have been named in all three NAB references.

The trial court judge has already decided to separate Nawaz Sharif’s trial from his children and he would be indicted alone.