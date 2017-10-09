Money laundering bid foiled

LAHORE: A customs team on Monday foiled a money laundering bid at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to sources, on an intelligence report, the Customs officials searched the luggage of two passengers at Allama Iqbal International Airport and recovered US$4000 and thousands of Japanese Yen from their possession.

They reached the airport through a private airline from China. A case has been registered against the accused, who were later shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.