Maryam Nawaz presents herself before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz reached the accountability court on Monday where the court hearing is underway. Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar have been summoned to the accountability court in connection with the corruption references filed against them in the Panama Papers case.

As the hearing went underway, Nawaz Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Harris requested the court to grant his client an exemption from personal appearance in the court.

Maryam was also directed to submit a surety bond of Rs5 million as per the instructions of Judge Mohammad Bashir. The accountability court has reserved the verdict on granting an exemption to Nawaz from making a personal appearance in the court. The court has been adjourned until 10 am.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) NAB officials escorted Safdar inside an armoured personnel carrier from the rear entrance of the NAB office in Islamabad Monday morning. Capt Safdar was taken into custody late Sunday night after reaching Islamabad from London.

About 1,000 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been deployed to maintain the security of the judicial complex where the hearing is currently underway.

State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, IT Minister Anusha Rehman, Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz, Senator Asif Kirmani and other senior PML-N officials are also present in the court.

Maryam and her husband Capt Safdar reached Islamabad early Monday morning via Qatar Airways flight.

Prior to departing from London, Maryam had said that the Sharif family have done nothing wrong so they were not afraid to appear before the court.

When asked about her brothers’ appearance in the court, Maryam confirmed that they will appear before the accountability court. However, she did not specify the date of their appearance.

Commenting on Nawaz’s re-election as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam said, “It is surprising if anyone has issues with him becoming the PML-N president. God has given him a respectable position and the country’s politics revolve around him. The PML-N has a democratic right to elect as its president whoever it wants”.

“God willing, the 2018 elections will be held on time and a democratic government will complete its tenure and pass on the baton to the next,” she added.

Speaking to a media channel, Maryam’s husband stated that they had concluded all legal consultations. “We will face courts and not run away,” said Safdar.

After Maryam, Safdar, Hassan and Hussain did not appear before the court on October 2, bailable arrest warrants were re-issued against them; they had also been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz have been in London tending to their ailing mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz—who is recovering after being treated for lymphoma. Safdar had also been accompanying his wife in London.