Man kills sister, her husband and son over marriage feud

SHEIKHUPURA: A man gunned down three including sister, her husband and a minor nephew over a love marriage feud here on Monday.

Police said that the accused Rafique, hailing from Ferozwala, was in dispute with his sister Abida Bibi who entered in love marriage with Advocate Rauf Thakur some eight years ago without consent of parents; at present she had two children from the marriage.

The culprit along with his accomplices barged into the house of the sister located in Rehman Garden at Sharaqpur Road of Sheikhupura and sprayed bullets at the residents.

As a result of the firing, Advocate Rauf Thakur, his wife Abida Bibi and their two year-old son Sarim were killed while another five-year child Wali who hid himself under bed survived in the firing.

The culprits fled the scene after committing triple murder. The residents of the area, after hearing the firing, informed the police but it arrived at the scene after a prolonged delay, providing an opportunity to the murderers to escape.

Sheikhupura DPO Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmad along with heavy contingent of police visited the scene and gathered the evidence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, after taking notice of the murder of the senior lawyer and his family, have sought report from the Lahore CCPO and Operations DIG.