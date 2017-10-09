Malala attends first lectures at Oxford

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai attended her first lecture as a student at the Oxford University on Monday.

In a tweet, Malala, who survived a near-fatal attack by Taliban in October 2012, stated that she was shot and injured five years ago to stop her from speaking out for girls education, but was now at Oxford for education.

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

The Nobel laureate got admission at Oxford in August this year to study philosophy, politics and economics after she was interviewed for admission earlier in the year.

Malala rose to international fame after emerging defiant from the assassination attempt on a school bus in Swat valley. While living under the Taliban rule, she wrote a blog under a pseudonym which featured her thoughts on girls education.