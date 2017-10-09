Lyari gang-war kingpin says PPP leadership patronized him

Uzair confesses to ordering killings of two Rangers personnel in 2013

KARACHI: In a confessional statement before a judicial magistrate on Monday, notorious Lyari gang-war leader Uzair Baloch made startling revelations and confessed to killing security personnel and civilians at the behest of influential people, including members of the top cadre of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to a private TV channel report, Baloch in his statement claimed that he had the backing of some political quarters. “The assassination of two Rangers personnel in 2013, namely Aijaz and Munir, were carried out on my directives in a bid to frame the opponents in the murder allegation,” the gang leader asserted.

Later, the bodies were desecrated to enrage the authorities against the opponents, besides killing Khaliq – a relative of a former union councillor of PPP, he informed the magistrate.

He said that his gang operatives, in numerous gun battles with police under command of SSP Chaudhry Aslam, killed as many as six cops and civilians. He informed that the gang was also involved in the murder of another councillor named Tanvir, and added that during clashes with Ghaffar Zikri’s rival group around five to six people of the area lost their lives.

He also confessed to receiving enormous extortion money from various public departments and business community members. “Fisheries department was prominent on the list,” Baloch claimed.

Over the number of attacks on police quarters, the notorious Peoples’ Aman Committee (PAC) chief said that assaults on the police personnel were carried out in various localities of old city area including Baghdadi, Chakiwara, and Kalari.

Baloch also claimed to have received Rs10 million from PPP MNA Faryal Talpur on monthly basis, adding that fisheries Director Saeed Baloch and Dr Nisar Morai were also appointed on his reference.

He also said that he established friendly links with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karachi Waseem Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farooq Awan and his brother Shahadat Awan. “I accomplished several tasks on their directives, besides extending my support to Awan brothers in land grabbing,” Baloch further claimed.

Eleven acres of land in Sammo Goth and Asif Mithal’s farmhouse were among these lands. “I received monthly 1.5 lacs from SSP Awan for rendering my services to him as group chief,” he said.

Making further revelations, Baloch said that all cases against him were dropped after he approached former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and MNA Faryal Talpur on the recommendation of Senator Yousuf Baloch.

He claimed that the PPP issued party tickets to MNA Shahjahan Baloch and MPAs Javed Nagori and Sania Naz on his request. “I left for Dubai after extensive consultations with Faryal Talpur, Qadir Patel, Sharjeel Memon and Yousuf Baloch,” he added.

The gang-war leader also confessed to killing a person involved in murdering Qadir Patel’s coordinator at his behest, besides assisting him in grabbing lands near Hawkes Bay.

He also said that he had got forcibly vacated 30 to 40 bungalows and apartments near the Bilawal House in Karachi on the orders of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, besides providing assistance to Awais Muzaffar Tappi and Asif Zardari in occupying 14 sugar mills.