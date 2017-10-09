Jennifer Lawrence to tie the knot soon

Jennifer Lawrence sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a massive ring on her left hand. It looks that rumors turned out to be true because a source unveiled that she and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky are getting married, reports CelebrityInsider.org.

There is no definitive date yet set for their wedding, but it looks like they want this to happen before the end of this year.

During an appearance on the Today show, Jennifer explained to Savannah Guthrie that she would be taking a break and she doesn’t have anything set for the next two years.

When the host asked the blonde beauty what she plans on doing with her free time she just joked that she wants to make pots.

An insider told Life & Style that she is planning a wedding with her boyfriend.

‘They have a really strong connection. She’s always said she’ll know when the right guy comes along, and Darren is that guy,’ a source said. ‘They can’t wait to tie the knot. They’re just crazy about each other.’

They met on the set of her latest film Mother! since he was the movie’s director.

Despite the age gap, they are reportedly on the same page when it comes to their relationship and wedding.

They would prefer a classy and intimate marriage ceremony, which they will share with their family and special friends.

It looks that they have avoided the limelight as much as they can ever since they started dating in 2016.

The couple may have a low key romance, but sources revealed that they are getting more and more serious and they are really in love with each other.

An insider stated that they share the same sense of humor and they laugh all the time. The same source revealed that they had discussed their future together, but they are not in a rush to get married.