It was unnecessary to arrest Capt (r) Safdar: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry Monday stated that the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar on non-bailable warrant is a ‘routine matter’, but it could have been avoided.

Chaudhry said this while talking to media, adding that the ruling PML-N wants to make itself distinct as followers of law as opposed to those who only speak about it.

“There are absconders who speak on the rule of law but never appear before the court, and there is also one who made excuses and ran away from the court,” he said.

“I think it was unnecessary by NAB to arrest a person who returned to appear before the accountability court, but as it was a legal matter we didn’t raise our objection,” Chaudhry opined.

Chaudhry said that some people have grown anxious by Maryam Nawaz’s return. “We have told before, and we are telling them today as well, we will keep giving those surprises,” Chaudhry said. “Even after having serious reservations over JIT and accountability process we are appearing before it.”

Speaking to media, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Hasan and Hussain Nawaz are expatriates, and they have the discretion to exercise their rights provided to them by the constitution.

“Hasan and Hussain will exercise the rights granted to expatriates by the constitution. They should not be dealt differently than the rest of Pakistanis,” she reasoned.