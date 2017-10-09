India claims killing ‘Jaish militant’ in IHK shootout

SRINAGAR: Indian forces claimed on Monday they had shot dead a separatist leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in a clash in Occupied Kashmir.

The ‘militant’ was trapped in a house after throwing a grenade at a police checkpoint in the northern village of Ladoora.

“He was one of the most wanted separatist and the chief operational commander of JeM,” Kashmir Inspector-General of Police Muneer Ahmed Khan said.

“He threw a grenade at the checkpoint which failed to explode. He then fired a pistol and took refuge in a nearby house where he was killed.”

Freedom fighters have for decades fought Indian troops in the restive territory, demanding independence or a merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians.