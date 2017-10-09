Hussain Nawaz says he hasn’t received court summons for Oct 9 hearing

Hussain Nawaz, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s son, has said that he has not received the court summons for the October 9 appearance in a reference related to Sharif family’s London properties.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband are returning to Pakistan on Monday to appear before the accountability court. Her brothers – Hasan and Hussain – would remain in London and wait for the outcome of the hearing where the accused are likely to be indicted.

On Oct 2, the accountability court, Islamabad, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain, Hassan and Capt (retired) Mohammad Safdar for failing to appear before the court.

The judge, however, did not issue non-bailable warrants for Maryam but repeated the bailable arrest warrants after the counsel for Nawaz Sharif assured the court that she and her spouse would join the proceedings on the next hearing on Oct 9. On the same day, Nawaz Sharif’s indictment on charges of corruption was deferred till October 9.

Meanwhile, authorities are making tight security arrangements for Maryam Nawaz’s court appearance on Monday in Islamabad.

According to media reports, the paramilitary Rangers will not be deployed at the court this time around. Instead, more than 1000 police and FC personnel will be deployed to ensure security.

Officials concerned said PML-N workers will not be allowed in the court, only lawyers and media persons can attend the hearing.