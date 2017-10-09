Govt mulling to set up forest force in GB: Minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forests and Wildlife Minister Imran Wakeel said on Monday that the government is mulling to establish a forests force in order to protect green cover in the province.

Talking to reporters, the minister said that the process of recommendations for the forest force had been completed and training of the selected candidates would begin soon.

He also said that the government was taking concrete measures for the protection of biodiversity, forestry and wildlife resources in the province, adding that the force would be trained to take swift action against the timber mafia and wildlife hunters.

Furthermore, the minister said that forests played an important part in the protection of soil from erosion, minimising damages to the lives and properties of people caused by flash floods, enhancing value of properties located in green zones, and also mitigated the harsh effects of global warming and climate change. Therefore, it was the responsibility of every segment of the society to play a positive role in this regard and grow as many trees as they could to overcome the challenges posed by global warming.

The community was being encouraged to protect forests and wildlife resources and several incentives were announced for them.

The Minister said summary for regularization of service of contractual employees of Forest Department has been submitted to the concerned forum and they would soon hear good news in this regard.