Govt announces up-gradation of GCH to university

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the celebrations of the centenary year of the historic Government College Hyderabad (GCH), has announced the historic decision to upgrade it to the level of a university.

The chief minister said that this college has completed 100 years of its grandeur and academic excellence and we all have gathered here to celebrate its long academic journey. “This institution has produced numerous talented people in almost every field,” he said, adding that the college not only has academic excellence but it is also a national heritage.

“I have also approved Rs40 million for the restoration of the lost glories of the college building and its library,” he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly renovated library of the college.

“I am proudly announcing to grant Government College Hyderabad the status of a university for which the process has been started,” he said, adding that “I am sure it would turn out to be one of the best universities in the country.”

The CM also paid rich tribute to Dr Annie Besant, who had founded the college on Oct 1, 1917, and said, “The sapling she had planted has grown up into a mighty tree of 100 years, and today it has embarked upon a new journey of a university”.

He also recalled that the services of those who wanted to educate people of Sindh, and had generously donated for the establishment of the college, must also be remembered today.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the college and the library along with Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

The principal of the college briefed him about the uplift works that had been completed and those which were being completed.