Four terrorists held in Hangu

HANGU: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four terrorists with arms, ammunition and explosives during a raid here on Monday.

The CTD Kohat region on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists conducted an operation in Hangu.

Seven-kilogram of explosives, two detonators, safety fuses and two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

The CTD confiscated the recovered ammunition, explosives and the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.