Five dead, one injured in firing incident in Quetta

QUETTA: Five people were reported killed and one injured when unidentified armed men opened fire at a vehicle on the city’s Kasi Road Monday morning, police stated.

As per police reports, the victims were on their way to Hazar Ganji Sabzi Mandi when the assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire.

Following the incident, the assailants were able to flee unhurt. As per initial reports, the incident appears to be an act of targeted killing.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.