CPEC to pull country out of darkness: Fazl

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday said that despite Pakistan being pushed towards a political crisis, the country has a new future ahead in the shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Fazl hailed the projects being carried out under CPEC, while addressing a public gathering in Nowshera, and said that the international powers were trying to “control the Muslim world”.

Some people are experts in wreaking havoc, but the country cannot bear to be plunged into crises, the JUI-F chief added.

Fazl said that his party is capable of pulling Pakistan out of crises.

Talking about reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the JUI-F chief said that it should be done with the consent of locals, but said such is not the case.

He said some people have gone to Islamabad to protest on the problems in the tribal areas, but those were not the ones belonging to FATA, he added.