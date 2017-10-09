Complete shutdown being observed in Occupied Kashmir against braid-chopping incidents

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown is being observed on Monday against the recent braid chopping incidents in Occupied Kashmir, masterminded by Indian secret agencies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike had been given by the Joint resistance leadership.

The leadership– in a statement– reiterated that people of Kashmir would pursue their right to self-determination, more vigorously.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Islamabad town on Sunday when youth took to the streets against the highhandedness of Indian police.

They raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and marched on the streets of Reshibazar in the town.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and seven other party leaders were shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, on a judicial remand.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front said that the leaders are being subjected to a political vendetta.

More than sixty braid-chopping incidents have been reported from across the occupied territory during the past few weeks. At many places, people caught hold of the braid choppers; however, they were rescued by Indian police and soldiers.

The Hurriyet leadership, consisting of Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with Malik had announced to hold demonstrations on Friday in protest of rising braid-cutting incidents and brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Following the death of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, a senior commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in July last year, there have been increasing armed encounters between Kashmiri freedom fighters and Indian forces in the occupied valley.